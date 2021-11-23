Weather report: Light rains predicted in Telangana until Nov 26

Due to the winds from South-east direction at a speed of 12 kmph and a trough formed over South Andaman ocean towards South-east Bay of Bengal at 3.1 kilometres from sea-level, the sky is likely to be cloudy.

Light to moderate rains are expected to lash Telangana until November 26 due to the change in weather conditions. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), except districts like Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Adilabad and Nirmal, all the other districts witnessed light rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Venkiryala in Yadadri Bhongir district received the maximum of 3 cm of rainfall on Monday.