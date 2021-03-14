Weather report: Temperature on the rise in Telangana

Weather report today in Hyderabad: Day temperature has been on the rise in Telangana with Pallegudem in Khammam, NSP Guest House, Raghunath Palem recording a maximum of 38.2 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Areas like Udityal, Balanagar, Kollur of Mahabubnagar district and Kasulabad of Rangareddy, Peddakothapally and Bijinepalli in Nagarkurnool recorded the minimum temperature of 13.2 degree Celsius.

In Hyderabad, Maitrivanam recorded the maximum of 34.8 degree Celsius followed by Himayatnagar and Khairatabad which recorded 34.6 degree Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, dry weather conditions prevailed in Telangana due to the flow of South-easterly winds which resulted in increase in the temperature. The temperature in the next three days is expected to hover around 36 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius.

Along with the day temperature, the night temperature also has been on the rise in the state.