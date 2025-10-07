Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning in Telangana

The Telugu states have been experiencing variable weather conditions recently, characterised by sunny days followed by unexpected evening downpours. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for several districts in Telangana.

A yellow alert has been declared due to the influence of a surface circulation, with light to moderate rains expected today in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpalli, Mahabubabad, Medchal, Rangareddy, and Suryapet districts. The public has been cautioned about gusty winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, accompanied by the possibility of thunderstorms. Tomorrow, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Siddipet, Medchal, Jangaon, Yadadri, and Vikarabad districts.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has warned of potential heavy rain in the capital city, Hyderabad, this evening and tomorrow. In contrast, the weather in Andhra Pradesh is expected to remain largely dry. However, due to the ongoing influence of surface circulation, heavy rains may impact the Rayalaseema region later today, with sudden showers possible in the morning and evening.

Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department forecasts three distinct phases of rain throughout October: heavy showers in North and East Telangana from October 1 to 10, moderate rain from October 10 to 20, and a resurgence of heavy rain from October 21 to 31, attributed to the northeast monsoon.