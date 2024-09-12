Wedding schemes a boon to poor: MLA

Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy stated that the poor people often face numerous challenges in arranging marriages for their daughters. To alleviate their hardships and support daughters, the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is ensuring that eligible applicants receive the benefits of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

On Wednesday, Dr Rajesh Reddy distributed checques to the beneficiaries at the MPDO office in Thadur mandal. He emphasised that eligible individuals should make the best use of the government’s welfare schemes to improve their lives. He urged parents to prioritise their children’s education and mentioned that the government was focusing on education, healthcare, and agriculture. The event was attended by single window chairman Ramachandra Reddy, former ZPTC Rohini Govardhan Reddy, officials and others.