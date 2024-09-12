Live
- Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid positive global cues
- Global open source community must for building safe, responsible AI: Industry
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
Just In
Wedding schemes a boon to poor: MLA
MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy stated that the poor people often face numerous challenges in arranging marriages for their daughters. To alleviate their hardships and support daughters
Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy stated that the poor people often face numerous challenges in arranging marriages for their daughters. To alleviate their hardships and support daughters, the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is ensuring that eligible applicants receive the benefits of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.
On Wednesday, Dr Rajesh Reddy distributed checques to the beneficiaries at the MPDO office in Thadur mandal. He emphasised that eligible individuals should make the best use of the government’s welfare schemes to improve their lives. He urged parents to prioritise their children’s education and mentioned that the government was focusing on education, healthcare, and agriculture. The event was attended by single window chairman Ramachandra Reddy, former ZPTC Rohini Govardhan Reddy, officials and others.