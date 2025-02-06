Live
WEF Appreciates Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Proactive Role in Davos Summit
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has successfully attracted investments worth approximately ₹1.8 lakh crore to the state during his participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit held in Davos. Through strategic discussions and agreements with various global companies, the Chief Minister has bolstered Telangana’s position as a key investment destination.
In recognition of his proactive engagement at the summit, WEF President Børge Brende and Managing Director Mirek Dusek extended their gratitude to Revanth Reddy in a formal letter. They commended his vision of strengthening Telangana’s economy and lauded his commitment to transforming the state into a trillion-dollar economy.
The significant investments secured at Davos are expected to drive industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and further elevate Telangana’s global standing in economic development.