What matters in times of stress

The Covid-induced lockdown has spawned a mental health epidemic. Stress is the byword for many reeling under debilitating effects of the pandemic on all walks of life. While those physically ailing saw some help coming, it had been an agony for those seized by mental illness - stress, anxiety, depression. Budget cuts, layoffs, lack of learning, isolation, fear for health etc subjected people to untold misery.



Pandemic ramifications are huge, long-lasting and pervasivek, says an ex-serviceman who himself went through the dark times during the Covid and has now embarked on an expedition on foot to meet ordinary folks and those who matter in society, to drive home the need to break silence on the issue and broadbase, rather mainstream, it in public consciousness.

Meet Ronit Ranjan, an ex-serviceman-turned-life coach and fitness expert, who has so far covered 15,000 km on foot, spreading awareness on staying mentally fit and agile. He visited scores of educational institutions and put forth on how important the mental health is. He was in Hyderabad in the beginning of the year.

Ranjan, who also wears caps of NLP Practitioner, author, fitness and nutrition coach, has started a campaign to see a change in the society in regard to the mental health in the country. He is also pursuing the issue with Ministry of Education to incorporate mandatory mental health curriculum in Indian schools (standards 9-12). He has been making pit stops in the city from Hyderabad, Kompally, Tupran, Ramayampet on the foot covering over 15,000 km. Currently, he is in Nirmal, after starting his solo expedition on foot from Kanyakumari. He would have 4,000 km when he reaches Leh.

A week ago, he was on a transit halt in the city, spreading awareness about mental health and meeting students, local officials, social activists, enlisting their support for his signature campaign offline and spreading awareness online. "As I was thinking of an effective way to make people aware about mental health, that's when the importance of its inclusion in the education system occurred to me; mandatory education in this aspect would benefit society a lot," he said.

"The curriculum is not just about adding more information, but initiating conversations in schools and educating and sensitising the young minds through social & emotional well-being; that's where the role of parents teachers, life coaches kicks in," he observes.

Ronit, a former Army personnel, thinks of this campaign in two ways –people might think something really important is happening or they would just think you crazy. However, in the end, some attention would be drawn to mental health and that's what I aim at – to draw the attention of people to mental health issues which largely stay within the four walls of a household. Only families in metropolitan cities talk about them, or a few hash tags on social media are seen for a while, but the ground reality is abysmal.

After he coming through the trauma he suffered due to mental illness, Ronit realised it was time to break the silence and has since been vocal and spreading awareness through his 'NH Mental health.'

During pandemic, wave after wave of depression hit people. Although help was available, it was hardly availed of. We ourselves should look out for signs and seek care. Some self-awareness of such issues is imperative, and hence the role of education system. Even after one is ready to get help, coming in the way of the depressed is acute lack of psychologists. "By the end of the march I expect to be in Delhi to forward the petition to the education ministry and the Prime Minister. After that, I'll be proceeding to Ladakh." So far, he has collected 20 petitions signed by citizens and his target is to reach out to one lakh people.











