What was BRS doing for 10 years: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkata Reddy took charge in his chamber in the Secretariat as Minister of R&B and Cinematography. He took charge in the 11th chamber on the 5th floor of the Secretariat. After performing special pujas, he sat in his chair as a minister.

His family members, brother, MLA Rajagopal Reddy, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham and officials participated in this programme. He signed some files immediately after taking charge as a Minister.

On this occasion, Komatireddy said that he signed 9 files immediately after taking charge as a Minister. He said that he is thankful to Chief Minister Revanth for allocating the R&B department to him. He said that a new council hall will be constructed in the assembly premises... he was entrusted with the responsibility by the Chief Minister.

He said that the fencing in front of the Gandhi statue in the Assembly will be removed and beautification work will be undertaken. Roads within his constituency will be converted into four lane roads at a cost of Rs 100 crores.

Komatireddy said that he is going to Delhi on Monday and will request Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to recognize 14 roads as National Highways. He said that 6 lines of road work has to be done from LB Nagar to Malkapuram and from Malkapuram to Suryapet.

He was angry that former minister Harish Rao was talking about what was done within two days of the formation of the Congress government. He questioned what the BRS party has done for ten years. He said that no attention was paid to the roads. He warned them not to commit bias against anyone... If there are mistakes, action will be taken. He said that the law will do its work.