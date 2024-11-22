Live
Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?
The caste census will help the marginalised castes that often lack proper access to education and skill training due to systemic barriers. A caste census is essential for addressing these barriers, unpacking layers of discrimination, and ensuring marginalised groups gain equitable access to opportunities in education, skill development, and employment and social and political representation.-John Michael, member,
National Urban Struggles Forum
I don’t support caste census. It is more of political stunt. Instead, skill census would be a better option, as it will help to train population as per present and future requirements in industry.
-Vamsee Krishna Nalla, software developer
The skill census focuses on identifying the capabilities, qualifications, and expertise of the population. This data can be a game-changer in effective workforce planning, ensuring that individuals are matched to opportunities that align with their skills. It empowers the state to boost productivity, reduce unemployment, and promote local and regional development by leveraging available talent effectively.
- Vanam Kishan, vice-president, Anti-Corruption Committee, Nalgonda
The inclusive growth of India depends on both caste and skill censuses. A caste census ensures that under-represented groups, such as minorities, receive equitable representation and focused social programmes. A skill census maps individual talents and capacities, promoting economic growth and matching market demands with worker potential. When used in tandem, these resources can offer a comprehensive picture of societal needs, closing gaps in economic empowerment, opportunity, and justice for all communities – including the most disadvantaged.
- V L Narasimha Rao, Khammam