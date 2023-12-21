White paper: Akbar questions govt’s intention

Hyderabad: Coming to the rescue of BRS, the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi questioned the intent of coming up with a 'White Paper'. While taking part in the discussion on the ‘White Paper’ he pointed out that there was not only contradictory data, but also that the government has conveniently used the figures of RBI, CAG, and even from the previous government to back their claims.

“What is the exact intention of the White Paper and any discussion will not be useful until it is clarified. I do not want that a wrong message to be sent while highlighting that the State is in distress,” he said.

Akbar also questioned the data presented and felt that there were omissions, particularly regarding progress achieved under the previous government and indices like GSDP.