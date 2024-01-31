Who will be face of BJP from Secunderabad LS seat?

Hyderabad: The buzz in the saffron party circles is of any indication that the party national leadership is mulling to bring several changes ahead of the ensuing parliament elections.

It includes bringing new blood into the party and giving a bigger role at the national level to existing leaders. Accordingly, the buzz is that state party chief and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy may continue to lead the party in the Lok Sabha elections in the state but he may not contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Once elections were over, he may be given a bigger role at the national level.

Speaking to The Hans India, party sources said, this is the speculation making round in the party circles but nothing is clear on what exactly the party central leadership was contemplating. The party leaders quote the experiment it did in Madhya Pradesh and few other states where senior leaders were asked to take care of the party affairs.

At the same time, there is no clarity on who would be his successor in case the central leadership takes such a decision.

A senior party leader pointed out that for a long, the seat was represented by Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya. He had become the face of BJP in that constituency.

According to BJP, Secundrabad is on the top of winnable Lok Sabha segments for the party and has a considerable vote bank. Kishan Reddy replaced Dattatreya during the last parliament elections. The question now is who can replace him and win in case he does not contest.

Because, as per the party's mission made known to the state leadership every seat counts in the ensuing 2024 elections."

However, the party is known for not being averse to walking the extra mile to experiment. A clear picture would emerge by March first week by when the BJP would be announcing its candidates, the source added.