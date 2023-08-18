Live
- Yarlagadda Venkat Rao meets his followers, hints of joining TDP
- Amit Shah lauds CAPF's 'new legacy' of heroic work towards earth conservation
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
Just In
Whopping 69,965 applications received for setting up liquor shops in Telangana
In 2021, the government got Rs.1,357 crores through applications alone, this time it got more than Rs 1,399 crores of revenue has been generated through applications this year
Hyderabad: It is known that the State government is inviting applications for setting up liquor shops in Telangana. When the Excise Department issued an announcement to obtain a license for liquor shops, there was a huge response. A total of 25,925 applications were received on Friday. A total of 69,965 applications have been received so far.
In 2021, the government got Rs.1,357 crores through applications alone, this time it got more than Rs 1,399 crores of revenue has been generated through applications this year.
August 18 is the last day for receipt of applications, and applications are likely to flood in. Applications are being accepted from August 4 for setting up 2,620 liquor shops in Telangana. Rs.2 lakh is being collected from the candidates under the application fee which is non-refundable.