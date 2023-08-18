Whopping 69,965 applications received for setting up liquor shops in Telangana

Hyderabad: It is known that the State government is inviting applications for setting up liquor shops in Telangana. When the Excise Department issued an announcement to obtain a license for liquor shops, there was a huge response. A total of 25,925 applications were received on Friday. A total of 69,965 applications have been received so far.



In 2021, the government got Rs.1,357 crores through applications alone, this time it got more than Rs 1,399 crores of revenue has been generated through applications this year.

August 18 is the last day for receipt of applications, and applications are likely to flood in. Applications are being accepted from August 4 for setting up 2,620 liquor shops in Telangana. Rs.2 lakh is being collected from the candidates under the application fee which is non-refundable.