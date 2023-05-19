Why PM, why not RS or LS Speaker: Owaisi on PM inaugurating new Parliament

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP on Friday objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament on May 28.He questioned as why only the Prime Minister should inaugurate the new Parliament. He added the PM is the head of executive but not the legislature. He suggested that either the Lok Sabha Speaker or the Rajya Sabha Speaker could have given a chance to inaugurate it.

He said that the Parliament is made of public money and wondered why PM is behaving like his “friends” have sponsored it from their private funds.

Taking to Twitter Handle, he questioned “Why should PM inaugurate Parliament? He is head of the executive, not legislature. We have separation of powers & Hon’ble loksabha speaker & RS Chair could have inaugurated. It’s made with public money, why is PM behaving like his “friends” have sponsored it from their private funds?”