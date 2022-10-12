Will build mosque & temple in Sectt, State govt informs HC

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday heard the public interest litigation filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin, who termed the action of the State government, represented by its Principle Secretary, in demolishing two mosques i.e., Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi in the Secretariat complex, as highly unwarranted and illegal.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the Union of India and State government to rebuild the mosques in the Secretariat at the same spot.

Hearing upon the contentions of the petitioner, CJ Bhuyan said the secretariat is an administration place, if the court directs the government to build a masjid, temple and church, it will become a pilgrimage place rather than State administration centre.

Counsel for State Wakf Board Abu Akram informed the court that the State government has given a written assurance that it will construct the mosque and temple in the secretariat and that the construction is on along with the Secretariat building.