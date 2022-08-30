Will call off phase IV yatra if CM KCR takes out yatra: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday took strong exception to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asking people not to allow Opposition parties to tour their areas.

Addressing the media here, he said the TRS chief won't tour villages; he does not want the Opposition parties to undertake such tours.

Bandi claimed that the CM has developed cold feed due to his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and people's response to it. He said KCR has gone into depression. The Karimnagar MP dared the CM, saying he would stop his fourth phase of yatra, scheduled from September 12, provided the latter was ready to take out a yatra to villages without police protection.

Bandi stated that he had to take out the yatra since the CM failed to tour to know woes of people. He said KCR was on inauguration spree of district collectorates and public meetings only to hurl abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in official programmes. "People are embarrassed over the CM's langauge and abuse of Modi and the Centre," he added.

The State BJP chief said the success of the party's recent public meeting in Warangal made even MLAs and leaders of the ruling party seriously discuss why the BJP meetings 'are successful with people in huge numbers attending them. On the other hand, schools and colleges have been closed to use their buses to mobilise people for KCR's meetings.

Even then people's response to his meetings remained mute. None bothered to respond when the TRS chief time and again asked whether he should opt for national politics", Bandi pointed out. "All this is pushing the CM into depression and lose his mind, and resort to abuse of Modi.

Bandi said KCR wanted to fix meter for Modi; but the probe agencies would fix meters to CM and his family to unearth his ill-gotten wealth", he quipped.

Commenting on KCR's recent meeting with farmers' representatives, he said, "none knows, which farmers representatives have attended. How many of them have attended and what was the agenda of the meeting. But, only leaks were given to the media".

He asked the CM to first focus on farmers of Telangana who incurred losses due to submergence of crops; how 34 lakh farmers have been facing problems with banks following the government failure to implement the loan waiver scheme. "KCR failed to come to rescue of families of State farmers who committed suicide, but, went to Punjab to announce Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to ryots there.