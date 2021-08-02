Will compensation brings person alive? Telangana HC on Mariamma's death

Telangana High Court on Monday questioned the state government if the compensation can bring back the life of a person. The court heard the petition filed on the death of Mariamma who was dead in the Addaguduru police lockup in Yadadri Bhongir district.



Advocate general BN Prasad said that the re-postmortem had been done on Mariamma's body in the last month and the government has given Rs 15 lakh compensation and a job to her family members and suspended two police officials. In a response to the advocate, the court said if there are any lockup death cases occurring in the country and will the compensation bring the back a dead person.



The court said that the hearing will be done after submission of report by the Alair magistrate. It also directed the Telangana government to counter a file within four weeks after the report is submitted. The hearing was adjourned to September 15.

