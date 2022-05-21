Will dual degree system benefit students?

In the spirit of New Education Policy-2020 which calls for multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all, UGC announced a dual degree programme for both UG and PG levels on April 12. The facility, available across all courses or combination of courses, is expected to help students get two degrees simultaneously and thus improve their employment opportunities. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, many agreed that benefits outweigh the demerits of the new system.

Will give varied degree options

The dual degree enables us to pursue two different courses simultaneously in lesser duration of time to withstand in the tough global competition. In the digital era the popularity of dual degree courses in India hitting high in recent times because of multiple advantages associated with them. The best way to double our knowledge, skill and rich experience in a given short time through admission are dual courses.

For example, a student can study B Tech and MBA courses together to save at least one or two academic years which will be a great benefit to the individual through opening of varied career options with attractive packages. The dual degree can also save lodging expenses and tuition fee. An integrated degree is almost similar to that of dual degree with only difference of getting only one degree/diploma certificate through integrated course. The dual degree is of course, not a cake walk, but the advantages make it worth the hard work. In short, dual degree option is high return on less investment.

-Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, (Rtd)principal, Karimnagar

A laudable move

As the name indicates dual degree will have double benefits in increasing skills, knowledge, at the same time employment chances in two sectors. Thanks to UGC over implementing the National Education Policy -2020 to make youth more productive than just acquiring degrees and PGs for name sake. A student can study physical education as well as physics to realize his/her dreams. Keeping politics aside, the Central government's move towards strengthening the education system is laudable. As per my knowledge, the dual degree system not only brings sea of change and will help new generations to grab opportunities domestically.

- Bommapala Giri Babu, PET- JBS- Nalgonda

Will give more scope to students

Dual degree is a very good development. The dual degree course helps the students to explore more interesting fields of his choice and can attain better results. The dual degree will give more scope for the students to opt for multiple courses at one go. This will help the students to give wider job sources and sky is the limit to venture. Studying in two universities in two countries will improve connections and networking skills of students will flourish.

- Kukkadapu Rohit, BTech, Halia , Nalgonda district

Will change the mindset of students

Awarding certificate course after completion of first year and diploma after second year and degree on successful completion of three years is good structure in the New Education Policy. In general, people feel happy if they have two chances to address the issues, so also, students feel happy when they get chance to do dual degree system in UG and PG. youth can have chance to take a course of their choice, as well as another course of parents' choice under dual degree. Improved skill set under New Education Policy will change the mindset of youth from searching from employment to employer.

- Chandragiri Ramu, B.Ed, business Nalgonda