'Will follow legal process', says CEC on status of political party named in charge sheet
Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said that they will follow the legal process when asked about the impact on the status of a political party in the event of it being named as an accused in a charge sheet.
“Change in criminality, name and criminal action is all defined through the legal process and we will follow the legal process. Everybody will follow the legal process, whenever you have the relevant judgment and whatever it entails,” he said in reply to a query at a news conference here on Thursday.
He was asked as to how the status of a party is affected if it was named as an accused in a charge sheet.
After hearing in the Supreme Court on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail petitions on Wednesday, there were some media reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may name Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.
However, the Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the bench’s query was a legal question and not to implicate anyone.