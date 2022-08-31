Will KCR dissolve Assembly?

Hyderabad: The timing of holding the cabinet meeting on September 3 and the legislative party meeting in the evening has created curiosity among political circles. Will it be a repeat of 2018 when KCR had taken up a similar exercise and dissolved the Assembly?

Though party circles deny any such moves, sources say that KCR was unhappy with the way the BJP-led NDA government was targeting the state government on various issues. He does not want to give more time to BJP to improve its strength in the state. But then KCR is known for taking some crucial political decisions.

The government feels that the Centre's directive to the state to pay power dues to Andhra Pradesh within 30 days and sending a central team to probe the alleged irregularities in the utilisation of NREGP funds, putting restrictions on borrowing were all acts of vindictive attitude.

The cabinet will discuss such issues. Though some review on implementation of schemes like Dalit Bandhu among other scheme will be taken up, the discussion after the official agenda at cabinet meeting and at the TRS Legislature Party meeting would be purely political in nature. Munugodu byelection will also figure, it is said.

In addition, his roadmap to launch a movement in support of farmers across the country and the measures that need to unite all anti-BJP forces is also likely to be discussed at the legislative party meeting.

Party seniors say that in all probability, KCR will not risk dissolving the Assembly now. The discussions would mainly centre round the strategies that need to be evolved to contain the onward march of the BJP and expose how it has been creating hurdles in development of the state and how its policies were ruining the country in general.

The party leaders feel that last time, the EC had announced holding of elections to the Assembly soon after it was dissolved. This time, the political equations between the state and Centre have altered and hence the state government does not want to take any kind of risk. Instead, it wants to go aggressive against the BJP and take the fight to the national level, party sources add.