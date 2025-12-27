Will pressure government for housing sites, assures Aleti

Nirmal: BJP leader and MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy stated that he would bring pressure on the government regarding the allocation of house sites to eligible journalists.

On Friday, he expressed solidarity with the relay hunger strike organized by the Nirmal Press Club in front of the RDO office at the district headquarters.

He said that the government, which had promised to sanction house sites to journalists, should take an immediate decision. He pointed out that hundreds of acres of government land in Nirmal had been encroached upon under the guise of D1 pattas, and that they were fighting against this.

He assured that he would speak with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the district in-charge minister to ensure that house sites are allocated.

Otherwise, he promised that in the coming BJP government, they would stand by the journalists and work towards fulfilling their rightful demands.

Senior BJP leaders Raavula Ramnath, Medisemma Raju, Muthyam Reddy, district BJP vice-president Satyam Chandrakant (Chandu), town president Sunkari Sai, district BJYM president Odisela Arjun, former councillors Bhupati Reddy, Narender, Naveen, town leaders Allam Bhaskar, Juttu Dinesh, Bharat, Vijay, Banti, along with journalists from Nirmal district, participated in the programme.