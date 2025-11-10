Will remain in power till 2034: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that the Congress would be in power till 2034 in the state and would take up development works needed for the next 100 years. He further said that in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress will win defeating the BRS and the BJP will lose deposit. The Chief Minister made these comments during a ‘Meet the Press’ organized by the Hyderabad Press Club here on Sunday. He said there will be ‘one nation one election’ in 2029 and the Congress will bounce back and stay in power till 2034.

According to him, Telangana witnessed robust growth during the Congress regime in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and since 2023 in the separate state of Telangana. The CM also listed Congress’ schemes mainly Jalayagnam project under which Kalvakurthi, Bima, Nettempadu, RDS, Indira Sagar, SLBC, Pranahita Chevella, SSRP, Mid Manair, Sripada Yellampally and other projects were taken up. He also narrated other developments during the Congress regime.

Revanth came down heavily on the previous BRS government for neglecting Telangana’s development and taking the state backwards in all sectors. He said former chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao ruined the Telangana state during his decade-long rule.

“Let us compare the 10-year rule of the then Congress and the 10-year KCR regime. Telangana economy had a surplus of Rs 60,000 crore when KCR took the reins. But the BRS ruler handed over a stifling debt burden of Rs 8.11 lakh crore to us when we came to power. The government was not in a position to pay salaries due to the financial crisis. The big structures like Command Control, Secretariat, and Pragathi Bhavan built by KCR did not generate even a single job,” claimed Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that KCR spent Rs 1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project but not a single acre was irrigated. “On irrigation alone, the BRS government spent Rs 1.85 lakh crore without any use.

Telangana stood number one in paddy production with 2.85 lakh crore tonnes in the country without Kaleshwaram,” the CM said, adding that the previous government also destroyed universities by not appointing Vice-Chancellors and closed 5,000 schools. The last government failed to construct new premises for Osmania Hospital and TIMS, the CM charged.

Continuing the tirade against the previous BRS rule, the Chief Minister said that KCR was pretending like ‘blind-eyed Dtrutarashtra’. “What was the use of changing the direction in the name of Vastu for someone whose destiny is not right? KTR had not done justice to his own sister and instead made big statements on his commitment to the well-being of M Sunitha (BRS candidate in Jubilee Hills) and her family members. KCR is staying in the farmhouse unable to control power monger KTR,” said Revanth Reddy.

Lambasting Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for not supporting the state, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government at the Centre was supportive, but Kishan Reddy was blocking the development. He further alleged that Kishan Reddy was playing the ‘Gujarat Gulam’ role and obstructing Telangana from growing fast and competing with other states in the country.

He further said that Kishan Reddy had a secret pact with KTR. On the development during his tenure, he said that 70 per cent of Fortune 500 companies came to Hyderabad and set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Pointing out that Eli Lilly invested $1 billion in Hyderabad recently, he said the Congress played a key role in transforming Hyderabad as an IT and knowledge hub.