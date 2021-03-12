Wine shops to remain closed from today in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All the wine, toddy shops, bars and clubs were closed in six erstwhile districts of Telangana in the view of the graduates' MLC election on Sunday. The wine shops were closed at 4 pm today and will be reopened at 4 pm on Sunday evening.

The MLC elections will be held in six districts -- Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam where the shops will remain closed.

The election campaign for the graduates' MLC election concluded today following which the wine shops were closed. The elections for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates' constituency will be held on March 14.

Wine shops will also be closed on March 17 in the areas where the counting of votes will take place.