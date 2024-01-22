Wings India 2024: Sarang choppers steal the show

Hyderabad: As the curtains drew on the concluding day of Wings India 2024, the Begumpet airport witnessed an influx of spectators, aviation enthusiasts drawn by the allure of the diverse aircraft on display. The highlight of the four-day event was the captivating rotor show presented by the Sarang helicopter team, whose performance during the air show left the audience spellbound. The whirling blades and synchronised manoeuvres painted the sky with a mesmerising display, creating an unforgettable experience for all who visited the air show over the weekend.

Amidst the array of aviation wonders, attendees at Wings India 2024 were treated to a spectacle of delights. While the majority engaged in capturing the breathtaking air show and admiring the impressive wide-bodied jets showcased, a different kind of enthusiasm was observed among aspiring pilots.

“Thrilled to be attending our first airshow, I am here with my fellow trainee pilots, sharing the excitement of this aviation spectacle. As aspiring aviators, the opportunity to witness the airshow holds special significance for us, igniting our passion and fueling our enthusiasm for the world of flight,” says Vamsi Konakanchi, a trainee pilot at Hakimpet.

The undisputed star of this year's air show was Boeing's cutting-edge wide-body aircraft, the 777-9, marking its inaugural appearance at Wings India 2024. Touching down in the city just last week, it took centre stage as the biggest attraction for enthusiasts and aviation aficionados. The static display area showcased an impressive line-up of commercial aircraft, captivating the attention of parents who arrived with their children. Among the spectators, there were aspiring young minds eager to step into the world of aviation, making the event a source of inspiration and wonder for future pilots.

Avinash, an enthusiastic and avid traveller, said, “Wings India is a biennial spectacle that is hosted in Hyderabad. It gives city residents a unique opportunity to witness the prowess of the aviation industry in India. The event, occurring once every two years, became a magnet for visitors who indulged in capturing the moment through selfies, photos, and videos. The air show not only showcased the might of aviation but also provided a platform for attendees to create lasting memories and document the excitement that unfolded at the venue.