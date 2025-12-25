Wink at curbs on New Year celebrations!: TG eyes spike in revenue from year-end liquor sales

Hyderabad: When the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department is eyeing all-time high revenues from liquor sales in December this year, it is not working at cross-purposes with the Police Department, which has placed umpteen restrictions on Xmas and New Year celebrations. All that it expects is that people will drink to the lees within the four walls of wherever they are comfortable. Cops will step in only when the celebrations spill over to the roads or continue beyond the defined limits. So, say ‘cheers’ and contribute cheerfully to your share of the state revenues.

The government has set for the licensed liquor shops a huge revenue target through liquor sales during the Christmas and year-end celebrations. Apart from extending time to sell liquor on December 31 after midnight, the excise wing has been supplying huge stocks of in-demand liquor in municipal areas where locals organize parties. Officials recalled that revenues from liquor sales in December 2024 alone touched Rs 3,500 crore. This year, the excise wing is focusing on increasing revenues from liquor to Rs 4,000 crore in December to maximise the revenue targets for the current financial year. For, till the end of three quarters, the state could earn only 57 .42 per cent of the total revenue target of Rs 27,623 crore from excise levies.

Towards ensuring spike in revenue from December liquor sales, the government has relaxed liquor sale timings. As per orders issued by the Excise Department, bars, clubs, permitted events, and tourism locations across the state will be allowed to serve liquor till 1:00 am, provided they have prior permission. Wine and A-4 liquor shops will be allowed to sell liquor only up to midnight 12 noon.

The Excise officials in the districts are holding meetings with the managements of bars to organize year-end celebrations in the last week of December so that liquor sales would go up. The bars and restaurants have been ordered to announce ‘New Year offers’ on food to attract people to join the year-end celebrations at affordable prices.

In view of the winter season, the excise wing has been supplying huge stocks of whisky, vodka, wine, and brandy to the liquor outlets. Officials said that it would be a great opportunity to increase wine and vodka sales during the Christmas celebrations across the state. Premium liquor brands would also be on high demand during the festive season.

Of course, strict vigilance will in place to check the growing menace of non-duty paid liquor smuggling from neighbouring states during the year-end celebrations. Surveillance at the border areas has also been strengthened.