With 11 of 70 testing negative, KCR sees victory over virus

Hyderabad: "The lockdown has helped the government to effectively fight the deadly coronavirus. Continue the discipline and certainly the state can soon come out of danger zone," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the state administration on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that so far there have been 70 positive cases reported in the state. The good news is that of them 11 have been cured and their latest reports indicate that they are now negative.

These 11 people after the completion of all medical formalities will be discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Monday. This leaves the state with only 58 positive cases. He said there was only one critical case and that is of 76-year-old person who also has other complications like kidney problems, etc.

KCR said the government had identified 25,935 people who had returned from abroad and all of them have been put under quarantine and are under constant observation by 5746 teams and so far, none of them have developed any symptoms of Covid-19.

From Monday onwards, as the time for home quarantine ends, they will be declared free in a phased manner. On Monday, 1899 people will be released from quarantine. On March 31, 1440, again 1461 on April 1, 1887 on April 2, 1476 on April 3, 1453 on April 4, 914 on April 5, 456 on April 6 and 397 on April 7 will be out of quarantine, he said.

By that time, he hoped that those who have been tested positive would also start recovering.

Hence, it is now all the more necessary that the people realise the importance of lockdown which is the only weapon to combat the coronavirus and extend full support by following the rules of lockdown and curfew.

The need of the hour is to ensure that there are no new cases in the state and for that continuation of lockdown till April 14 is a must, he added.