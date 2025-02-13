With enough water storage, city taps may not go dry this summer

Hyderabad: Bountiful rains may fetch the drinking water needs in Hyderabad this summer. Hyderabad Water Board officials say water levels in major reservoirs that include Osmansagar and Himayatsagar are good enough and the board is planning to utilise available water judiciously for drinking purposes in the city.

According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, drinking water is being supplied to the city from Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Singur, Manjeera, and Nagarjuna Sagar.

There has been a slight increase of water level in reservoirs. As per the data, water level of Osman Sagar is at 1788.150 feet; last year in February it was 1786.000. Himayat Sagar is at 1761.650 ft, compared to 1760.70 ft a year ago.

Simultaneously there has been a slight increase from last year as it was1713.108 and at present the level are 1.714.224 ft. The Manjeera reservoir has witnessed a slight rise in water levels, increasing from 1,648.700 ft last year to 1,651.000 ft at present. Similarly, other reservoirs supplying water to the city have also recorded an increase. The water level at Sripada Yellampalli Project has risen to 478.862 ft from last year’s 474.137 ft, while Nagarjunasagar currently stands at 474.137 ft.

“Compared to last year, there has been a slight increase in water levels in major reservoirs supplying water to the city, bringing some relief this summer.

The rise in water levels is attributed to the ample rainfall received during the last monsoon. Hyderabad is currently receiving 581.35 million gallons per day (MGD) of drinking water. Similar to last year, arrangements will be made to pump water from dead storage if necessary,” said a senior officer, HMWSSB.

“The water that is been supplied in the city now will continue throughout the summer without any reduction. Meanwhile, the water board is taking all the necessary measures to address the city’s water demand during summer,” he added.