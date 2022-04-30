withdraw move on closure of Huzurabad bus depot, demands BJP

Karimnagar: BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy has accused the TRS government of showing step-motherly attitude towards Huzurabad constituency as it is not able to digest the defeat suffered by the TRS in the by-elections.

And as part of that, have hatched attempts to close the Huzurabad TSRTC bus depot, he said and demanded the government to immediately stop the process of closing the RTC depot.

Condemning the conspiracies of the State government in removing the Huzurabad RTC depot, the BJP organised a massive dharna in Huzurabad on Friday. A rally from Ambedkar Chowrasta to the bus depot was taken out and a memorandum to the depot manager was presented. Krishna Reddy said the government, Ministers and MLAs had given innumerable assurances to the people during the by-elections in Huzurabad constituency and questioned what happened to those announcements that thousands of crores of rupees would be sanctioned for development works.

Because of the electoral defeat the TRS was hampering development works and that it was cruel to start the process of dismantling the RTC depot in Huzarabad. The government's move would affect the poor and middle class.

The TRS leadership is trying to gradually destroy Karimnagar district and kept away from development. The government is neglecting development of various parts of Karimnagar district, he alleged.

Before closing the Huzurabad bus depot, the government reduced the number of buses at the depot and reduced RTC staff. He alleged that the luxury buses that came to Huzurabad due to the efforts of MLA Eatala Rajender now disappeared. BJP district general secretary Kallem Vasudeva Reddy, vice president Errabelli Sampath Rao Mada Venkata Reddy, district secretaries Bingi Karunakar and Manjula Vani, district office secretary Madugula Praveen, district spokesperson Masadi Muthyam Rao and others were present.