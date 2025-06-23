Withdrawal of award to ‘Razakar’ urged

Hyderabad: A group of social activists, academicians, legal practitioners have joined hands to condemn the decision of the State government to award the controversial film ‘Razakar’. Over 70 individuals representing different sections from across the country have demanded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for immediate withdrawal of the award conferred to ‘Razakar’ in the ‘Best Film on History’ category and urged to initiate an independent inquiry alleging violation of the award regulations.

In the letter addressed to the CM, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Managing Director of Telangana State Film Development Corporation Arvind Kumar, they questioned the decision to award the film ‘Razakar (Silent Genocide of Hyderabad)’ describing it as a highly polarising and propaganda-driven film as the Best Film on History, under the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. “This film, produced and promoted by BJP leaders, attempts to distort history by portraying Hyderabadi Muslims as responsible for a so-called ‘Silent Genocide of Hyderabad’ under the guise of Razakars. Its clear intent is to polarise society and target Muslim community under the guise of historical representation,” they pointed out.

Those undersigned include S Q Masood, Rama Melkote, Veena Shatrugna, Dr Prakash Louis, Anand Singh, Dr Ram Puniyani, Susie Tharu, Advocate L Ravichander, Shantha Sinha, Dr Jasveen Jairath, Bizeth Banerjee, Meera Sanghamitra amongst others.