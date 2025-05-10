Withdrawal of CRPF Forces Halts Operation Kagar on Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border

In a significant development, Operation Kagar, aimed at eradicating Maoist insurgents in the Karregutta area, has been temporarily suspended following the Centre's decision to withdraw over 5,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from the region. The move comes amidst heightened tensions following the recent Indo-Pak conflict.

The Centre has ordered CRPF Cobra units currently on patrol in Karregutta to report to their headquarters situated on the Telangana border. The decision to halt the operation has brought a sense of relief to local agency villages as the presence of security forces diminishes.

As the CRPF prepares to reallocate its resources, they are set to transition from Operation Kagar to focus on security measures along the Indo-Pak border by tomorrow morning. This strategic withdrawal illustrates the shifting priorities of the Central government in addressing both internal security and international concerns.