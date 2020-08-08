Without producing documents, how can the matter be argued in thin air, Telangana High court asks Advocate General

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday heard a PIL filed by Telangana Vanarasena Society alleging that the State Government is trying to remove/demolish the Hanuman temple and banyan tree having more than 200 years of history situated in Yadagirigutta.



The petitioner stated that it is illegal, arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justice and violative of Articles 14, 21 of the Constitution and requested to direct the State not to demolish/remove the Hanuman Temple and banyan tree situated in YadagiriGutta vicinity.

Counsel from Advocate General's office informed the Court that the report of the concerned RDO has been filed. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan pointed out that the concerned RDO's report clearly says that there is no threat either to the temple or to the banyan tree. Then there is no question of demolishing the temple.

Moreover, CJ expressed dissatisfaction over the Advocate General Office counsel and directed to show the map of the proposed ring road. 'How can the temple and banyan tree you claim to fall in the way of the carriageway of the proposed ring road', CJ questioned.

'You neither give us the letter dated July 25 issued by the concerned executive engineer, nor you give us the map of the area to show that this is the proposed ring road, this is how the temple will fall in the right way. Therefore it needs to be relocated for the benefit of the devotees', CJ Chauhan added.

Further, it will create a bottleneck, it will endanger the life of the devotees, all the things have to be spelt out by producing documents to the court. Otherwise, how can the matter be argued in thin air, Chief Justice pointed out. GP for Endowments Sharath Babu informed the Court that it is a private temple, YTDA has to file the counter.

Counsel from the AG's office requested the bench to give some time to produce all the documents before the Court. The CJ Bench adjourned the matter to August 27.