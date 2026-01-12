Woman AIMIM chief first, then PM dreams: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to make a woman the Majlis party chief. Before, he dreamed of a burqa-clad woman becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Reacting to an AIMIM chief’s statement of a burqa-clad woman becoming the PM, the Union Minister posting on social media handle X, asked the Majlis chief as to how many Muslim women All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have actually given tickets to as MLAs or MPs? Besides, how many Muslim women hold real decision-making posts in the Majlis, and said, “Slogans cannot hide zero representation.”

Furthermore, he recalled in 2018, the BJP fielded Shahzadi Syed against Akbar Owaisi in the Old City. “She was threatened, targeted, and defeated. This is your true face. Today, she serves on the National Commission for Minorities,” she added.

The Karimnagar MP said that the BJP has a Minority Morcha and grooms women leaders, and asked what AIMIM has beyond rhetoric? Apart, alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation.

Taking a swipe at the Asad, he said, “When a journalist visits Owaisi’s home, he is told he cannot even thank the women for the food because it is against their ‘system”. Further adding, “We understand your fear. Muslim women can see your hypocrisy clearly. Many view Narendra Modiji as an elder brother who acted in their interests instead of confining them.”

The Union Minister listed out how the BJP-led NDA at the Centre has worked really for the empowerment that came through real reforms. They include abolition of triple talaq, legal dignity and protection for Muslim women, direct welfare without male control and bank accounts, gas connections, toilets, housing in women’s names.”

Bandi Sanjay said that his party empowers women irrespective of their religion. Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, speaks of empowerment while imposing restrictions on women in the party, public life, and even at home.