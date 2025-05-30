Woman Alleges Land Grab by Fraudster Ravinder Reddy; Seeks DGP’s Intervention

Mahabubnagar: In a shocking case of alleged land fraud, a woman named Bhagyamma from Appannapalli has filed a complaint with the State DGP, accusing a man named Ravinder Reddy of cheating her family out of their ancestral land through forgery and intimidation. She claimed that Ravinder Reddy, a known fraudster, has been using forged documents and fake signatures to grab land and has been threatening her and her daughters.

According to Bhagyamma’s complaint, Ravinder Reddy allegedly used their family’s land, spread across Survey Nos. 234 and 235, as collateral for a ₹70 lakh bank loan, promising to repay it within two years. However, even after 20 years, the loan remains unpaid, and the land is still under mortgage, leaving the family in distress. She revealed that she was forced to sell part of her land at a loss to fund her daughters’ education and marriages, leading to a financial loss of nearly ₹1 crore.

Adding to their woes, Bhagyamma accused Ravinder Reddy of making threatening phone calls, claiming he would have her and her daughters killed by hired goons. An FIR has reportedly been registered against him at the local police station, but she has now approached the DGP seeking urgent action to protect her family and reclaim her land.

Bhagyamma has urged the authorities to take immediate legal action against Ravinder Reddy, who she alleges is attempting to grab their land by creating fake documents and selling it off illegally.