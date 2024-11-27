Live
Woman and her kids die under suspicious circumstances
Highlights
Wanaparthy: In a tragic development in the Tallacheruvu area of Wanaparthy district, a mother and her two children suspiciously died after falling into a pond.
According to local reports, Naseef Begum from Ganesh Nagar in Wanaparthy town, along with her children Habib and Sana Begum, were found dead in the pond. Town police reached the scene and began an investigation.
Further details are awaited.
