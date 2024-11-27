  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woman and her kids die under suspicious circumstances

Woman and her kids die under suspicious circumstances
x
Highlights

In a tragic development in the Tallacheruvu area of Wanaparthy district, a mother and her two children suspiciously died after falling into a pond.

Wanaparthy: In a tragic development in the Tallacheruvu area of Wanaparthy district, a mother and her two children suspiciously died after falling into a pond.

According to local reports, Naseef Begum from Ganesh Nagar in Wanaparthy town, along with her children Habib and Sana Begum, were found dead in the pond. Town police reached the scene and began an investigation.

Further details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick