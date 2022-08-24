Woman, daughter killed in road mishap in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: In a tragic mishap, a woman and her daughter died in accident in Nalgonda. The incident came to light late though it took place on Monday night in Tripuraram mandal headquarters in the district.

According to SI Shobhan Babu, Mekala Saidamma (35) works in a poultry farm in Gajalapuram of Madugulapalli. Her daughter Mounika (17) had completed inter. She along with her mother and a relative Vishnu went to Tripuraram on a scooty to apply for further studies on Monday evening. They returned at about 10 pm on Monday night.



While they were crossing road at towards Babusaipet at a junction at Suseela Narsimha Reddy function hall, a speeding car going from Kurnool to Vizag hit their two-wheeler. All the three were severely injured and shifted to Miryalaguda hospital. The family members were shifting the women to Hyderabad, as doctors said that the condition of both women was critical. But, both mother and daughter died at Choutuppal. Vishnu was recovering in hospital.



Following a complaint from Saidamma's husband Ramesh, police filed a case and took up investigation.



Meanwhile, locals complained that the junction at the Suseela Narsimha Reddy function hall has become dangerous. More accidents are taking place due to heavy traffic. They requested to set up sign boards to avoid accidents.