Woman dies after giving birth, relatives allege negligence by doctors

Hyderabad: In yet another negligence of the officials, a 21-year-old woman, who recently gave birth, died due to excessive bleeding in Gandhi Hospital here on September 16.

On September 9, the deceased identified as Sirasu Akhila from Cheruvuannaram village in Nalgonda district's Kattamgooru Mandal, was admitted to the Nalgonda Government Hospital. On September 12, she developed labour pains.

When her family members approached the hospital staff they responded carelessly and spoke rudely to Akhila. In fact, the nurses told them to take Akhila to a private hospital if they wanted an 'instant delivery.'

Family members alleged that the duty doctors failed to attend to Akhila and left it to the nurses to handle the case.

Akhila finally gave birth to a baby boy but her bleeding did not stop. She was handled roughly by the nurses as she reeled in pain.

As her condition deteriorated, Akhila was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the direction of the Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Lavudya Lachu Nayak where she was treated till September 14.

When things were not looking great, Akhila was referred to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. However, she breathed her last on September 16. Angry relatives have demanded stern action against the staff of the Nalgonda GH.

A case has been registered against the duty doctors under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cases regarding deaths due to hospital negligence have come forward. Recently, four women died from complications during the family planning procedure called Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) in Civil Hospital in Hyderabad.

On August 25, the State government conducted a sterilisation camp where 34 women took part. However, things turned ugly as four women complained of acute gastroenteritis. They succumbed later on.

The remaining 30 women were shifted to Apollo Hospitals and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The incident created anger and worry among the relatives prompting the health minister T Harish Rao to suspend the license of the doctors who performed the surgery and place the superintendent of the hospital under lifetime suspension.

Rao assured an inquiry by the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao. He hoped that the report would be submitted in one week or 10 days.

"After receiving the report, we will take action against those found negligent. We will take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," he said.

The State government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and two-bedroom houses each for the family of the deceased. Surviving children of the deceased will be given admission to residential schools.