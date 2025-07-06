Live
Woman dies as RTC bus hits bike
Highlights
Bhongir: A woman died in a road accident involving an RTC bus and a bike at Jamkanaguda Chowrasta in Bhongir town on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mallamma, a resident of Mogdumpally village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.
According to sources, the couple Silveru Satyanarayana and Mallamma were traveling on a bike from their native place, Mogdumpally. When they reached Jamkanaguda Chowrasta, an RTC bus from the Nalgonda depot reportedly hit their bike from behind. In the incident, Satyanarayana sustained minor injuries, while Mallamma, who was riding pillion, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.
Bhongir Town police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.
