  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woman dies as RTC bus hits bike

Woman dies as RTC bus hits bike
x
Highlights

A woman died in a road accident involving an RTC bus and a bike at Jamkanaguda Chowrasta in Bhongir town on Saturday.

Bhongir: A woman died in a road accident involving an RTC bus and a bike at Jamkanaguda Chowrasta in Bhongir town on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mallamma, a resident of Mogdumpally village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to sources, the couple Silveru Satyanarayana and Mallamma were traveling on a bike from their native place, Mogdumpally. When they reached Jamkanaguda Chowrasta, an RTC bus from the Nalgonda depot reportedly hit their bike from behind. In the incident, Satyanarayana sustained minor injuries, while Mallamma, who was riding pillion, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Bhongir Town police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick