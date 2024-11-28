Woman dies by suicide over alleged sexual harassment

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman died by committing suicide allegedly to escape sexual harassment by a man at an apartment complex, Raidurgam on Wednesday.

According to the police officials, the victim, who is a native of Odisha, leapt to her death from the ninth floor of the apartment complex, where she was staying in an apartment that was owned by one Rajesh Babu. The victim’s husband, along with her four-year-old son, stayed at a different accommodation.

On Tuesday night, the woman allegedly called up her husband over the phone and told him that Rajesh Babu (54) was sexually harassing her and she would end her life. The victim’s husband rushed to the apartment complex in the hope of saving her life. However, upon arrival, he found her body lying on the ground. On a complaint, the police registered a case against Rajesh Babu under Sections 75 (ii) and 108 of BNS and are investigating.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that Rajesh Babu, through middlemen, brought the woman to the city from Odisha for surrogacy and kept the woman at his flat. A deal of Rs 10 lakh was fixed with the victim’s husband, and a small token amount was paid towards the advance by Rajesh Babu. However, the woman was not informed about this development and was unwilling to stay away from her family and ended her life, said a senior officer.