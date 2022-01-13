Woman ends life after death of her two children in Medak

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Manoharabad in Medak on Thursday following the death of her two children. The deceased was identified as Potharaju Anitha.

Anitha is said to have depressed over the death of her two children and her husband in less than one year.

According to the police, Anitha's two children fell ill after eating chicken made by her on December 22. While her son Kishore died on December 27, her daughter Lakshmi Priya succumed on January 10 while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital.

Anitha is the lone member of the family after the death of her husband who died of illness last year and her children who died recently and decided to commit suicide.

The Manoharabad police registered a case and launched an investigation.