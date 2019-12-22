Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Jagathgirigutta police station limits on Sunday. Meanwhile, the parents' of the woman alleged that their son-in-law has killed her and showcasing as suicide.

According to CI Gangareddy, Maheswari (28), a native of Bommaluru of Aler mandal in Nalgonda got married to Venkatesh Goud 10 years ago. The couple was residing at Jagathgirigutta.

It is learned that the couple used to quarrel frequently and in the meantime, Maheshwari was found hanging from the ceiling at her home. Maheshwari parents said that Venkatesh used to harass her suspecting her fidelity and pick up a quarrel with her.

It also came to light that Maheshwari had lodged a complaint against her husband with the police for harassing her. The police registered a case and shifted her body for post-mortem.