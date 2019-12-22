Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad
Highlights

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Jagathgirigutta police station limits on Sunday. Meanwhile, the parents' of the woman...

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Jagathgirigutta police station limits on Sunday. Meanwhile, the parents' of the woman alleged that their son-in-law has killed her and showcasing as suicide.

According to CI Gangareddy, Maheswari (28), a native of Bommaluru of Aler mandal in Nalgonda got married to Venkatesh Goud 10 years ago. The couple was residing at Jagathgirigutta.

It is learned that the couple used to quarrel frequently and in the meantime, Maheshwari was found hanging from the ceiling at her home. Maheshwari parents said that Venkatesh used to harass her suspecting her fidelity and pick up a quarrel with her.

It also came to light that Maheshwari had lodged a complaint against her husband with the police for harassing her. The police registered a case and shifted her body for post-mortem.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer...


Top