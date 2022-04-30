Woman gang-raped by 4 auto drivers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons at Gandi Maisamma, Dundigal on Friday night. The accused were identified as Narasimha (23), Imam (20), Khuddus (21) and Umruddin (21) are auto drivers and were arrested.

According to the sources, the woman reached Hyderabad from Sholapur two days ago and it is believed that the four accused forcibly took her to a backside of a bar in Gandi Maisamma at midnight and sexually assaulted her. Responding to incident from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Imam on the spot and later arrested the three who fled from the scene. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.