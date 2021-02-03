Woman in inebriated state kills two-year-old son in Chevella

After a quarrel with husband, a woman in an inebriated state killed her two-year-old son here on Tuesday night at Rammanaguda in Chevella of Rangareddy district.



It is learned that the woman was upset over a family dispute with her husband and in-laws and consumed alcohol. The police said that the woman strangled her son with her saree in the house while the family members were asleep.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the other family members found the boy was dead and alerted the police. The police rushed to the place and launched an investigation.

They registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. The woman was arrested and sent for questioning.