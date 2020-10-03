Woman's body wrapped in plastic cover found in Vikarabad

X
Womans body wrapped in plastic cover found in Vikarabad
In a shocking incident, the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found near Kotipalli project in Vikarabad.

In a shocking incident, the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found near Kotipalli project in Vikarabad. The girl is suspected to have been killed four days ago.

The incident came to the fore when a herdsman found a pack of dogs feeding on the body that was buried near the project and informed the police. The police reached the spot and unearthed the body and shifted to Vikarabad government hospital for post-mortem.

The police launched an investigation after registering the case. The woman is yet to be identified.

Details of the woman have been sent to other police stations to identify the victim. Missing cases of women that have been registered in the past few days are being verified by the police for any clues. Further details about the incident are awaited.

