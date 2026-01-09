Women Empowerment Cell Organizes Rangoli Competitions

Nagarkurnool: Rangoli competitions were conducted in a grand manner at the Government Science Degree College, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, under the auspices of the College Women Empowerment Cell, said College Principal Madan Mohan.

A large number of students participated enthusiastically in the event and created colorful rangoli designs across the college campus. A. Sridevi, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, attended the programme as the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners.









Addressing the gathering, A. Sridevi encouraged women and girl students to move forward with confidence and achieve excellence in all fields. She emphasized that women should compete equally in every sector and showcase their talents. She appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students and described the event as commendable.

Faculty members Anjaiah, Vanitha, Umadevi, Kodandaramulu, Ramakrishna, Muzaffar, Dasharatham, Shobharani, Sailaja, Naresh, Raghavender, and others were present at the programme.