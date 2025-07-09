Women from remote village to get national award

There are a total of 1,203 women’s groups in Illantakunta mandal with 12,000 women as members who are receiving loans ranging from Rs 50 000 to Rs 1 lakh for the past 5 years. The target for the 2024-25 in the mandal is Rs 52 crores, of which Rs 11 crores are provided to women’s fund groups, while the mandal federation has provided one Rs 1.90 crore and the district federations have also provided loans

Sircilla: The Illantakunta Mandal Adarsh Mahila Samakhya in Rajanna Sircilla district, which has been providing services to self-help groups and contributing to their economic development, has been selected for a national level award. In this regard, an invitation has been received by the Samakhya for the awards ceremony that will be held in Delhi as part of Independence Day celebrations. Under the Southern Region, the Illantakunta Mandal Adarsh Samakhya in Rajanna Sircilla district has stood second.

Speaking to The Hans India, Katta Vani Sri APM and Katta Soumya Adarsha Mandala Samakya president said that they are proud to receive the national award for undertaking programmes such as establishing New Swashakti Sanghahas, providing financial assistance to the development of poor women through MS, VO, SHGs, providing maximum support of Rs 20 lakhs through Bank link.

There are 46 Village Organizations (VOs) under the Adarsh Mandal Samakhya, of which 1,103 self-help groups have more than 12,900 women as members. Under the aegis of Adarsh Mandal Samakhya, loans have been provided to SHG members for more than five years, ensuring their regular repayment, providing insurance to the members and other services.

A total of 22 SHGs were selected and Adarsha Mahila Sangham is one of those. Notably, SHG members are provided training and advice to excel in various businesses. Also, awareness seminars are being organised under social responsibility on literacy, financial literacy, water resource conservation, not using plastic, not being a victim of cyber fraud, etc.

A woman Battu Sunitha said that after she became a member of Lakshmi Swashakti Sangam and took a loan of Rs 25,000 loan from the association, she bought a sewing machine. She sews falls and rose trims for sarees and knits. “Along with the income from agriculture, the income from knitting is sufficient to feed the children,” said Sunitha with satisfaction.

Another member, Govikari Rajvva said she runs a ladies emporium and a bangle shop and earns up to Rs 10,000 per month. “Everyone should use the loan provided by the association to develop economically,” she urged.

