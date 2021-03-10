Women should be given chance in Council: Rani Rudrama

Bhongir: Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) MLC candidate for Nalgonda- Khammam-Warangal constituency, Rani Rudrama Reddy felt that women should be given a chance in the legislative council.

On Tuesday, as part of MLC election campaign, along with Yuva Telangana Party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, she did campaign in Bibi Nagar, Bhoodan Pochampally and Valigonda of Bhongir constituency in the district.

The campaign was conducted in all government offices, government and private schools and colleges. Speaking on the occasion, Rani Rudrama said that Yuva Telangana Party founder-president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy conducted several service programmes by spending form his pocket in Yadadri district.

Reminding that along with Balakrishna, she played their role in Telangana movement, she urged graduate voters to give first preference vote to her to become the voice of graduates and to fulfill the aspirations of the movement.

The MLC candidate criticized that the State government is continuing its authoritarian rule after coming to power by adopting anti-democratic policies and completely weakening education and medical sectors.

She urged graduate voters to give a chance to her to fight for the solution for people's issues