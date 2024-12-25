Women urged to become self-reliant

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy emphasised the importance of women becoming self-reliant during a programme held in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

While taking part in a programme, the MLA distributed free materials related to various trades to 240 women undergoing skill training, which is being provided free of cost under his personal initiative.

The MLA highlighted that the skill training centre was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu and expressed pride in its success. He stated, “Wherever people talk about this initiative, they will mention Mahabubnagar First and Navaratnalu, and especially about the women being trained here.”

Encouraging the trainees, he said, “This training should become the foundation of your lives. Stand on your own feet and become inspirations, not just for Mahabubnagar but for all of Telangana. Emerge as role models and help us showcase Mahabubnagar’s brand image to the world.”