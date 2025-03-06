Women’s Day Celebrations Held at Journalists’ Colony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Journalists’ Colony in Hyderabad, with Minister Seethakka attending as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the ongoing struggle for financial independence among women and the discrimination they continue to face across various fields.

The minister emphasised the need for a shift in societal mindset to eliminate gender bias and urged collective efforts to promote equality. She also issued a stern warning against any form of misconduct towards women, stating that strict action would be taken against those who display disrespect or prejudice.

Seethakka extended her best wishes on the occasion of International Women’s Day, encouraging women to continue striving for their rights and empowerment.