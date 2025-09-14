Women’s empowerment key to social progress: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Ministerfor Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said society can progress only when women grow economically along with men. On Saturday, he laid the foundation for a Women Shakti petrol pump near SLBC Colony in Nalgonda, being set up with Rs 5 crore under the joint initiative of District Women’s Federation and Indian Oil Corporation.

He recalled facilitating Rs 15 crore loans to Self-Help Groups in 2004 and stressed that the government continues to prioritise women through schemes like free power, free bus travel, Indiramma housing, and subsidised rice. The upcoming pump will include EV charging, a cafeteria, and a supermarket, ensuring success due to its strategic location.

SERP CEO Divya Devarajan noted that Rs 20,000 crore in loans is being extended to SHGs statewide. Collector Ila Tripathi highlighted that this is the third women-run petrol pump in Nalgonda, with more sanctioned.