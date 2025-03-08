Women’s Empowerment Takes Center Stage on Women’s Day – Sarithamma

Gawal: Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed grand Women's Day celebrations organized by the Youth Congress on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi Circle. The event, led by Youth Congress District President R. Thirumalesh, was attended by several dignitaries, including former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, former Municipal Chairperson B.S. Keshav, District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, District Women's Congress President Naga Shiromani, TPCC State Leader Ganjipet Shankar, OBC Cell District President Nallareddy, and Town President Mohammed Ishaq.

As part of the celebrations, floral tributes were paid to the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp. The dignitaries cut a cake and distributed sweets to mark the occasion. Municipal sanitation women workers, along with Congress women leaders, were honored for their relentless service to society. Sarithamma personally felicitated the sanitation workers by presenting them with sarees and praised their dedication.

Sarithamma’s Address

Speaking at the event, Sarithamma emphasized the need for women to excel in all fields, just like men. She encouraged women to move forward with self-respect and fight for their rights. Despite significant progress, women still face discrimination in various aspects of life, she noted. She urged women to work harder to eradicate gender disparities and make their mark in every field.

A Gathering of Prominent Leaders

The event was attended by several senior Congress leaders and former women councilors, including Kabir Das, Anita Narasimha, Sharad Suresh, Youth Congress State General Secretary Sukanya Bheem, District General Secretary Yesu, senior Congress leaders Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, D.R. Sridhar, Lathipuram Venkataramireddy, Kotesh, Patel Srinivasulu, Mala Mahanadu Srinivasulu, TNR Jagadish, Pedoddi Ramakrishna, Saddanompalli Gopal, and many others.

Youth Congress Mandal Presidents Narasimha, Sankati Rajesh Kumar, Jagadish, Ravi, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Obulonipalli Parush, Anjaneyulu, Ranjith, and Madhu were also present at the occasion, showing their support for women's empowerment.

The event was a testament to the growing recognition of women’s contributions in various fields and reinforced the commitment of the Congress party to the cause of gender equality and women’s rights.