Work hard to ensure BJP win for ‘Viksit Bharat’, Dr Laxman tells leaders, cadre

Hyderabad: OBC Morcha National president Dr K Laxman on Friday called upon people of Telangana to support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Viksit Bharat’. He asked the party rank and file to work hard to bring Modi back to power for third time.

Addressing leaders and activists after hoisting the tricolour on 75th Republic Day at state party headquarters here he said India under Modi is the largest democracy in the world. Recalling the role played by Dr B R Amebdkar in the framing the Constitution, he said Modi holds the statute as the holy book for his government to fulfil his ideals and deliver fruits of development to the last person in society with Antyodaya vision. ‘While the Congress had humiliated Ambedkar at every step, Modi has made all those places associated with Ambedkar sites of inspiration for future generations.’

He said giving development and welfare of people equal importance with foresight, Modi has steered the country. ‘It is Modi’s vision and guarantee to make the country the third-largest economy in the world’. To this end, he asked activists and leaders to work hard to garner support of people for the party to get majority Parliament seats in Telangana in the ensuing elections.

Rolling out welfare schemes for the poor, he said, the Modi government ensured Rs 32 lakh crore to reach beneficiaries ending the role of middlemen. ‘Development of infrastructure and welfare schemes for all sections of people, political representation to hitherto neglected areas like the North East, BCs and women, EWS quota, housing have been taken up with a long-term vision. On the other hand, the Congress is only trying to woo voters for short-term gains with guarantees and using the name of Ambedkar to get dalit votes’. He said under Modi’s leadership the country has seen building of Ram Mandir; people would teach a lesson to those who boycotted the ‘Prana Pratishata’ in Ayodhya for political gains.