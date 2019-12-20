Trending :
Work to uplift weak communities: Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka

Highlights

District Collector K Shashanka urged the BC employees to work hard to develop the weak communities.

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka urged the BC employees to work hard to develop the weak communities. The leaders of Karimnagar District BC Employees Union had greeted the newly appointed Collector Shashanka here on Friday.

The Collector said that the BC Employees' Union president Marri Srinivas Yadav and other community leaders should go to the office and move the files fast. He also asked them to exercise integrity in the implementation of government schemes. Shashanka said that every employee should work to ensure that the welfare schemes reach the real beneficiaries.

Union members Kotesh, Shafi, Sudhakar, Bhumesh, Harikrishna, Bhumanna and Shankar were present.

